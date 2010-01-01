Every client matters to us, contact us for a quote
Everything you need in IT
IK Micro: Your trusted IT partner for small and medium businesses, ensuring reliable and effective technology solutions.
IK Micro: Your trusted IT partner for small and medium businesses, ensuring reliable and effective technology solutions.
At iK-Micro, our vision is to Empower seamless connectivity and optimal performance, our vision is to be the trusted destination for phone, tablet, and computer repairs. We prioritize cutting-edge solutions, exceptional service, and customer satisfaction, ensuring your devices thrive in the digital era.
At iK-Micro, we value innovation, quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction. We are committed to providing our customers with the best products and services possible while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and professionalism.
With a proven track record, our expertise lies in precision repairs for phones, tablets, and computers. Our skilled technicians leverage advanced techniques, ensuring swift, reliable solutions. Trust us for unparalleled technical proficiency and a commitment to restoring your devices to peak performance.
1/5
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
3019 Harbor Boulevard Suite # A, Costa Mesa, California 92626, United States
Open today
10:00 am – 06:00 am
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.